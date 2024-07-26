All Sections
Ukraine and Moldova join EU decision to extend sanctions against Iran

Oleh PavliukFriday, 26 July 2024, 20:08
Ukraine and Moldova join EU decision to extend sanctions against Iran
EU flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Nine European countries supported the European Union Council's decision on 15 July to extend sanctions against Iran for another year in response to the country backing Russia and groups in the Middle East. 

Source: Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in a statement, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Borrell, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Ukraine and Montenegro, as well as European Free Trade Association members Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, have all agreed to continue EU sanctions against Iran.

Quote: "They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Decision. The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it," Borrell added.

Background:

  • On 15 July, the European Union Council agreed to prolong sanctions against Iran due to its backing for Russian aggression against Ukraine and armed organisations in the Middle East.
  • After 2022, the European Union slapped sanctions on Iran due to its support for Russia's war of aggression.
  • In mid-May, the EU Council broadened the scope of sanctions to cover drones, missiles, and Middle Eastern groups controlled by Tehran.

Subjects: IranMoldovasanctionsUkraine
