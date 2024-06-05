All Sections
Iranian man walking in T-shirt with Ukrainian flag and coat of arms fined in Moscow

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 5 June 2024, 11:01
Iranian man walking in T-shirt with Ukrainian flag and coat of arms fined in Moscow
Stock photo: Getty Images

An Iranian citizen who appeared in public wearing a T-shirt with the coat of arms and flag of Ukraine was detained and fined in Moscow.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; BBC News Russian; Russian media outlet ASTRA

Details: A 30-year-old tourist from Iran reportedly walked into the centre of the Russian capital wearing a Balenciaga sweatshirt with a trident, Ukraine’s coat of arms, on the sleeves, the flag of Ukraine on one side and a call to help Ukrainians on the other.

Moscow law enforcement officers took the Iranian to the Kitay-gorod police station, where an administrative report was drawn up against him for allegedly "discrediting the Russian forces".

A court in Moscow also fined the Iranian citizen RUB 50,000 (about US$370).

Subjects: RussiaIransymbols
