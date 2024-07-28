All Sections
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 July 2024, 15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Due to the shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, eight residents were injured on 28 July, including two children.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ukraine’s State Emergency Service; National Police of Ukraine

Details: The children that were hurt are girls aged 1 and 11. Both suffered contusions.

Adults who were hurt received contusions in addition to shrapnel wounds.

Two people received medical attention on the site. Six more patients were taken to hospital.

 
The aftermath of russian attack in Nikopol. Photo: State Emergency Service

In general, the city's apartment buildings and infrastructure have been damaged. A kiosk, cars, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged as well.

