Russia strikes foster home in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drone, injuring 3 children – photos

The Russians launched a drone strike on Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, hitting a foster home and injuring three boys: two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old.

Source: Serhii Lysak; Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched the drone strike at a foster home with 12 children.

Quote: "Two 14-year-old boys and one 13-year-old sustained shrapnel injuries. The teenagers have been taken to hospital and are in a moderate condition."

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Lysak said other houses were also damaged due to the Russian strike. All necessary services are working at the scene.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

