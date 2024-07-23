Russia strikes foster home in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drone, injuring 3 children – photos
Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 14:20
The Russians launched a drone strike on Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, hitting a foster home and injuring three boys: two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old.
Source: Serhii Lysak; Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: It is reported that the Russians launched the drone strike at a foster home with 12 children.
Quote: "Two 14-year-old boys and one 13-year-old sustained shrapnel injuries. The teenagers have been taken to hospital and are in a moderate condition."
Details: Lysak said other houses were also damaged due to the Russian strike. All necessary services are working at the scene.
