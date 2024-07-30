All Sections
Serbian President wants to celebrate anniversary of Belgrade's liberation with Russia – photos

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 12:04
Serbian President wants to celebrate anniversary of Belgrade's liberation with Russia – photos
President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said that he will organise a celebration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from German occupation together with Russia.

Source: Vučić on Facebook after a meeting with the Russian ambassador, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vučić noted that he had a "very good" meeting with Russia’s Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko.

"We agreed to jointly celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism and the liberation of Belgrade," Vučić said.

He discussed with the ambassador "topics of mutual interest", especially in areas such as trade, culture and regional security. 

"I once again expressed my gratitude to the Russian Federation for the diplomatic support of Serbia in the international arena on issues of great importance to our country.

We exchanged views on the current situation in the country and the region, and I reaffirmed Serbia's consistent position that it favours dialogue and diplomatic means in resolving disputes in international relations and that Serbia is ready to participate in all initiatives aimed at lasting peace and stability," Vučić stressed.

Background

  • On 18 July, Vučić met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the UK and told him how important peace is to him.
  • The difficult relations between Ukraine and Serbia are marked by the fact that Belgrade is Russia's traditional ally in the Balkans.
  • The Serbian side refuses to support EU sanctions against Moscow but, according to unofficial information, sells weapons to Ukraine through intermediaries.

Subjects: SerbiaRussia
