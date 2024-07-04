Russia damages gas facility in Poltava Oblast, killing employee

Stock photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Russia struck Poltava Oblast on 3 July, damaging a facility of Ukrhazvydobuvannia, the largest Ukrainian gas producer.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "Gas production infrastructure has been damaged in an attack on Poltava Oblast."

In addition to this, a 49-year-old electrician was killed and three other employees have been injured. They are receiving necessary medical treatment.

The consequences of the emergency situation are being dealt with, all corresponding services are working on site," the press service added.

Background:

On 4 July a Russian drone struck an energy facility in Chernihiv Oblast during a nighttime attack.

