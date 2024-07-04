All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia damages gas facility in Poltava Oblast, killing employee

Thursday, 4 July 2024, 15:35
Russia damages gas facility in Poltava Oblast, killing employee
Stock photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Russia struck Poltava Oblast on 3 July, damaging a facility of Ukrhazvydobuvannia, the largest Ukrainian gas producer.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Quote: "Gas production infrastructure has been damaged in an attack on Poltava Oblast."

Advertisement:

In addition to this, a 49-year-old electrician was killed and three other employees have been injured. They are receiving necessary medical treatment.

The consequences of the emergency situation are being dealt with, all corresponding services are working on site," the press service added.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 4 July a Russian drone struck an energy facility in Chernihiv Oblast during a nighttime attack.

Support UP or become our patron!    

Advertisement:

US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:30
Russia reports drone attack: flights restricted at two airports
08:15
NATO summit draft resolution highlights irreversibility of Ukraine's accession – CNN
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:55
US provides US$2 billion to Poland for purchase of F-35s, Patriot systems and Abrams tanks
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: