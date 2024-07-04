Shahed drone hits infrastructure facility in Chernihiv Oblast, leaving 6,000 consumers without electricity

One of the Russian Shahed drones targeted an infrastructure facility in Chernihiv Oblast, resulting in nearly 6,000 consumers being left without electricity, on the night of 3-4 July.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Chaus: "An air-raid warning was in place for 5 hours tonight in Chernihiv Oblast. Unfortunately, an enemy Shahed drone struck one of the oblast' facilities. Currently, 5,963 consumers experience power outages."

Advertisement:

Details: Chaus emphasised that power engineers are working on restoration efforts.

Background: The Russians launched 22 Shahed-131/136 attack drones on the night of 3-4 July. Ukrainian defenders have managed to down 21 of them.

Support UP or become our patron!