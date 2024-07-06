Two explosions heard in Odesa during air raid

Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa on the morning of 6 July during an air raid.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: Prior to the explosion, the military reported that a ballistic missile was flying towards Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement:

Later, media and local Telegram channels reported the explosion.

Update: Shortly afterward, there was another air-raid warning. Another explosion rocked Odesa Oblast. This time, local authorities reported it.

Quote from Kiper: "Residents of [the city of] Odesa and Odesa district, please, stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Advertisement:

This is important!"

Support UP or become our patron!