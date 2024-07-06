All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two explosions heard in Odesa during air raid

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 11:41
Two explosions heard in Odesa during air raid
Odesa. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Explosions were heard in the city of Odesa on the morning of 6 July during an air raid.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Suspilne, Ukrainian public broadcaster; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration  

Details: Prior to the explosion, the military reported that a ballistic missile was flying towards Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement:

Later, media and local Telegram channels reported the explosion.

Update: Shortly afterward, there was another air-raid warning. Another explosion rocked Odesa Oblast. This time, local authorities reported it.

Quote from Kiper: "Residents of [the city of] Odesa and Odesa district, please, stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Advertisement:

This is important!" 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeair-raid warning
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
missile strike
Ukraine's air defence shoots down 9 Russian missiles on 5 July
Russian attack on Dnipro on 3 July: injured woman dies in hospital, death toll reaches 7
Russian attack on Dnipro: number of casualties rises to 53, four of them in critical condition – video
RECENT NEWS
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
20:24
Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: