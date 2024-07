Ukraine's Defence Intelligence targets Russian military facilities in Donetsk Oblast – photo

Intelligence officers from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Active Operations Department, working with the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade's aerial reconnaissance unit, discovered and fired on two Russian military facilities in occupied Donetsk Oblast on Saturday, 6 July.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Telegram

Details: The Ukrainian forces specifically struck a logistics hub in Debaltseve where Russian tank and ammo equipment were housed.

On the same day, a Ukrainian attack destroyed an expensive R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system.

