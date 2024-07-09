All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Meetings between Ukraine and EU started as part of legislation screening process

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 10:43
Meetings between Ukraine and EU started as part of legislation screening process
EU's and Ukrainian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The first EU-Ukraine bilateral meeting to assess the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to EU law began in Brussels on Monday, 8 July, the next important step on the path to EU membership.

Source: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The two-day meeting between the European Commission and Ukraine as part of the official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law is dedicated to negotiating Chapter 5, Public Procurement. 

Advertisement:

This section is part of Cluster 1, Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process. This cluster is the first to be opened and the last to be closed during the negotiations.

The Ukrainian delegation will present the state of alignment of Ukrainian legislation to EU law in public procurement, the sector's institutional capacity, anti-corruption measures, and a plan for full alignment of legislation to EU law.

Nadiia Bihun, Deputy Minister of Economy, heads the Ukrainian delegation; Oleksandr Ilkov, Director General of the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, was appointed deputy head.

Advertisement:

The delegation included Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine; Mykola Tkachenko, CEO of Prozorro, a Ukrainian public electronic procurement system; and Alla Basalaieva, Head of the State Audit Service of Ukraine.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Ukrainian government expected that meetings with the European Commission to analyse Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law would begin in July.
  • The EU and Ukraine officially launched accession talks on 25 June.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUEuropean integration
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
EU
EU distances itself from Orbán after he attends Organization of Turkic States meeting
Finance Ministry on allegations of funds for Ukraine's reconstruction being blocked
EU chief diplomat Borrell issues statement on Hungarian PM's visit to Moscow
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: