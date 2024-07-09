Meetings between Ukraine and EU started as part of legislation screening process

The first EU-Ukraine bilateral meeting to assess the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to EU law began in Brussels on Monday, 8 July, the next important step on the path to EU membership.

Source: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The two-day meeting between the European Commission and Ukraine as part of the official screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law is dedicated to negotiating Chapter 5, Public Procurement.

Advertisement:

This section is part of Cluster 1, Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process. This cluster is the first to be opened and the last to be closed during the negotiations.

The Ukrainian delegation will present the state of alignment of Ukrainian legislation to EU law in public procurement, the sector's institutional capacity, anti-corruption measures, and a plan for full alignment of legislation to EU law.

Nadiia Bihun, Deputy Minister of Economy, heads the Ukrainian delegation; Oleksandr Ilkov, Director General of the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, was appointed deputy head.

Advertisement:

The delegation included Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine; Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine; Mykola Tkachenko, CEO of Prozorro, a Ukrainian public electronic procurement system; and Alla Basalaieva, Head of the State Audit Service of Ukraine.

Background:

Earlier, the Ukrainian government expected that meetings with the European Commission to analyse Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law would begin in July.

The EU and Ukraine officially launched accession talks on 25 June.

Support UP or become our patron!