All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU distances itself from Orbán after he attends Organization of Turkic States meeting

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 7 July 2024, 14:57
EU distances itself from Orbán after he attends Organization of Turkic States meeting
Josep Borrel. Stock photo: Getty Images

The EU stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's attendance at the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan, was solely based on bilateral relations between Hungary and the organisation.

Source: a statement by Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell stressed that Hungary commenced its rotating presidency of the EU Council on 1 July, which will last until 31 December.

Advertisement:

However, the EU's chief diplomat emphasised that this presidency does not entail responsibilities for the EU's external representation, which is the responsibility of the president of the European Council at the level of head of state or government and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy at the ministerial level.

"Hungary has not received any mandate from the EU Council to advance the relations with the Organisation of Turkic States," Borrell stated.

He further added that the EU rejects the attempts of the OTS to legitimise the Turkish Cypriot separatist entity, the so-called internationally unrecognised "Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus", as an observer in the organisation.

Advertisement:

"This decision, pending ratification of Organisation’s members, is regrettable and is contradicting the fact that several members of the Organisation expressed strong support to the principle of territorial integrity and the UN Charter," Borrell said.

The EU has repeatedly made it clear, including at the highest political level, that it recognises only the Republic of Cyprus as a subject of international law in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, he concluded.

Established in 2009, the OTS brings together Turkic-speaking states. Hungary has been an observer in the organisation since 2018.

Background:

  • On Friday, Viktor Orbán arrived in Moscow as part of his "peacekeeping mission". His visit to Russia took place just a few days after his visit to Kyiv on 2 July.
  • At the time, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stressed that the Hungarian prime minister's visit was solely in the framework of bilateral relations between Hungary and Russia and not the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUOrban
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
EU
Finance Ministry on allegations of funds for Ukraine's reconstruction being blocked
EU chief diplomat Borrell issues statement on Hungarian PM's visit to Moscow
Hungarian PM says he has no mandate for peace talks on Ukraine: big countries will take the lead
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: