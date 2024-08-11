All Sections
US Ambassador on Russia's night attack on Ukraine: Russia has not ceased bombing of peaceful civilians

European PravdaSunday, 11 August 2024, 17:01
US Ambassador on Russia's night attack on Ukraine: Russia has not ceased bombing of peaceful civilians
US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has responded to the Russian attack on Sunday night that killed a father and son in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Brink on X (Twitter), European Pravda reports

Details: Air raid warnings and explosions were heard throughout the night around Kyiv as Russia launched numerous missile strikes, killing a man and his 4-year-old son, Brink wrote.

Quote: "A terrible reminder that Russia has not stopped its illegal invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign territory and its bombing of peaceful civilians." 

Background: 

  • A man, 35, and his four-year-old child were killed in a Russian missile attack in Kyiv Oblast on Sunday night. The missile debris fell on private homes in the Brovary district in Kyiv Oblast. 
  • Around midnight, explosions were heard in Kyiv: the Russians were launching missiles towards the capital.
  • Around 3:00, an air raid warning was issued for the second time that night. The Russians were attacking with drones and air defence systems were in operation.

