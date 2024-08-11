US Ambassador on Russia's night attack on Ukraine: Russia has not ceased bombing of peaceful civilians

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has responded to the Russian attack on Sunday night that killed a father and son in Kyiv Oblast.

Details: Air raid warnings and explosions were heard throughout the night around Kyiv as Russia launched numerous missile strikes, killing a man and his 4-year-old son, Brink wrote.

Quote: "A terrible reminder that Russia has not stopped its illegal invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign territory and its bombing of peaceful civilians."

Air alerts and explosions sounded all night around Kyiv as Russia launched multiple missile attacks, killing a man and his 4-year-old son. A terrible reminder that Russia has not stopped its illegal invasion of Ukraine’s sovereign territory and its bombing of peaceful civilians. pic.twitter.com/Sj782XuafZ — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) August 11, 2024

Background:

A man, 35, and his four-year-old child were killed in a Russian missile attack in Kyiv Oblast on Sunday night. The missile debris fell on private homes in the Brovary district in Kyiv Oblast.

Around midnight, explosions were heard in Kyiv: the Russians were launching missiles towards the capital.

Around 3:00, an air raid warning was issued for the second time that night. The Russians were attacking with drones and air defence systems were in operation.

