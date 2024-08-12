All Sections
Russians claim Ukrainians advancing in another district in Belgorod Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 August 2024, 08:21
Russians claim Ukrainians advancing in another district in Belgorod Oblast
The Krasnaya Yaruga district on Google maps

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, announced the beginning of the evacuation of the population from the Krasnaya Yaruga border district on the morning of 12 August.

Source: Gladkov in a video address on social media; BBC News Russian

Quote from Gladkov: "We have had a troubling morning. Enemy activity on the border of the Krasnaya Yaruga district... We are starting to evacuate residents of the Krasnaya Yaruga district to safer locations."

Details: Gladkov said "transport has been sent to the district".

Meanwhile, Gladkov claimed on the social network VKontakte which is banned in Ukraine that Ukraine’s Armed Forces attacked settlements in Belgorod Oblast 40 times and conducted 42 drone attacks in the past day. He stated that seven civilians were injured.

BBC News Russian noted that Russian military bloggers had reported a Ukrainian attack on the border village of Kolotilovka in the Krasnaya Yaruga district on Sunday.

The Krasnaya Yaruga district is located in Belgorod Oblast’s northwest, approximately 45 kilometres from the district centre, Krasnaya Yaruga, and Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces entered on 6 August.

Previously: The Ukrainian authorities have not officially commented on the special operation on Russian territory.

Background:

  • On the morning of 6 August, the Russians claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian propagandists and military bloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
  • Earlier, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the advance of supposedly Ukrainian forces in two districts of Kursk Oblast and noted that it had moved reserves to the border and was "attacking Ukrainian troops from the air". 
  • On 9 August, Russia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement on the situation in Kursk Oblast, acknowledging that Ukrainian forces were on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha.
  • On 10 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had heard reports from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, some of which concerned the operations whose goal it is to bring the war to the territory of Russia, the aggressor state.

