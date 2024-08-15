Russian authorities order evacuation of entire Glushkovo district in Kursk Oblast

Authorities in Russia's Kursk Oblast have announced a "mandatory evacuation" for residents of the settlement of Glushkovo and the entire Glushkovo district.

Source: Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Kursk Oblast

Details: The settlement of Glushkovo is situated nearly 7 km from the Ukrainian border and has a population of over 4,500 people. The entire Glushkovo district is home to around 23,000 residents.

Advertisement:

Quote from Smirnov: "The regional operational headquarters has also approved a decision on the mandatory evacuation of the entire Glushkovo district.

Security forces, the local administration and members of the Kursk Patriot Centre are responsible for coordinating the departure of local residents."

More details: Smirnov urged people to "approach the current situation with understanding" and follow all recommendations from security forces and local authorities.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!