Mali's Tuareg rebel alliance claims Ukraine did not help it – Reuters

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 August 2024, 14:56
Mali's Tuareg rebel alliance claims Ukraine did not help it – Reuters
Stock photo: Getty Images

A representative of Mali's Tuareg rebel alliance has stated that it received no external aid in combat action at the end of July when they launched a significant attack on the mercenaries of the Wagner Russian military group, including from Ukraine.

Source: Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane of the Permanent Strategic Framework for Peace, Security and Development (CSP-PSD) rebel alliance in a comment for Reuters

Quote: "We can clearly say that we received no outside help for the fighting at Tinzaouaten."

Details: Asked whether Ukraine had helped the rebel movement financially or with training, Ramadane said: "No, we have not received any assistance from Ukraine".

Background: 

  • On 25 and 26 July 2024 a fight started in the city of Tinzaouaten near the Mali border with Algeria, in which at least 20 militants of the Wagner PMC were killed and many others were captured.

