All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Severing diplomatic ties with Mali will have no serious consequences – Ukrainian Parliament

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 5 August 2024, 18:23
Severing diplomatic ties with Mali will have no serious consequences – Ukrainian Parliament
Oleksandr Merezhko. Photo: Ukraine’s Servant of the People party

The severance of diplomatic ties between Ukraine and Mali will not have serious consequences for Ukraine and will not affect its relations with the countries of the Global South.

Source: Oleksandr Merezhko, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee for Foreign Policy and Inter-parliamentary Cooperation, in a comment for Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "There will be no serious consequences since there are no stable relations between Mali and Ukraine as of now."

Advertisement:

Details: Merezhko states that the severance of diplomatic ties with Mali will not affect Ukraine’s relations with the countries of the Global South either.

Quote: "The thing is that a military coup, condemned by the UN, occurred in Mali. At the moment there is a military junta, which is generally not respected by the countries of Africa and the states of the Global South."

Support UP or become our patron!

diplomatic tiesAfrica
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
diplomatic ties
Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"
Orbán proposes EU restore diplomatic relations with Russia, media says
Foreign ambassadors come to Okhmatdyt hospital, which was targeted by Russia – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: