Severing diplomatic ties with Mali will have no serious consequences – Ukrainian Parliament
The severance of diplomatic ties between Ukraine and Mali will not have serious consequences for Ukraine and will not affect its relations with the countries of the Global South.
Source: Oleksandr Merezhko, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee for Foreign Policy and Inter-parliamentary Cooperation, in a comment for Interfax-Ukraine
Quote: "There will be no serious consequences since there are no stable relations between Mali and Ukraine as of now."
Details: Merezhko states that the severance of diplomatic ties with Mali will not affect Ukraine’s relations with the countries of the Global South either.
Quote: "The thing is that a military coup, condemned by the UN, occurred in Mali. At the moment there is a military junta, which is generally not respected by the countries of Africa and the states of the Global South."
Support UP or become our patron!