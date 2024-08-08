Ukraine says Niger's decision to sever diplomatic relations caused by solidarity with Russia

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it regretted the decision of the government of the Republic of the Niger to break off diplomatic relations with Kyiv, rejecting any accusations and stressing that such a decision was a gesture of solidarity with Russia, which is waging war against Ukraine.

Source: the statement by Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Quote: "Ukraine has taken note of the decision of the authorities of the Republic of Niger of 6 August 2024 to break off diplomatic relations with Ukraine. The accusations against Ukraine contained in the statement of the representative of the government of this country do not stand up to any criticism, are groundless and untrue."

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that Ukraine strongly rejects any accusations against it of allegedly "supporting international terrorism, violating the UN Charter and international law".

Ukraine also believes that Niger's decision is a gesture of "solidarity" with those who have chosen to move closer to the Russian Federation, which has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine for more than two years.

The Ukrainian ministry stressed that Russia has been destabilising the international security and political situation, spreading chaos and confrontation in all parts of the world, including the African continent.

"It is regrettable that the Nigerian authorities have decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine without conducting any investigation into the incident in Mali and without providing any evidence regarding the reasons for such a step," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

At the same time, the ministry said, Ukraine is sincerely determined to continue building mutually beneficial relations with all African states on the basis of equality, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries within internationally recognised borders and strict adherence to international law, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Previously: On 6 August, Al Arabiya TV channel reported that the African country of Niger had severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, following Mali, "with immediate effect". This comes two days after Mali accused Kyiv of allegedly supporting Tuareg rebels who recently defeated a convoy of Malian soldiers and Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group.

Background:

The Malian army and its Russian allies have suffered losses from Tuareg rebels. On Saturday, Tuaregs from the CSP-PSD movement showed photos and videos of a destroyed Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) convoy.

The fighting took place in the town of Tinzaouatene, near Mali's border with Algeria, on Thursday, 25 July and Friday, 26 July. At least 20 Wagner fighters were killed and the rest were captured.

In addition to the deaths or capture of scores of Russian Wagner mercenaries in Mali’s north, a Russian mercenary propagandist and administrator from the Grey Zone Telegram channel was killed.

Tuareg rebels in Mali were photographed holding a Ukrainian flag after killing dozens of Russians from the Wagner PMC.

