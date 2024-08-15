All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces advance 0.5-1.5 kilometres into Russia's Kursk Oblast and now control 82 settlements

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 August 2024, 15:22
Ukrainian forces advance 0.5-1.5 kilometres into Russia's Kursk Oblast and now control 82 settlements
Oleksandr Syrskyi. photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced up to 1.5 kilometres on some axes in Kursk Oblast since the beginning of the day and now control 82 settlements in Russia.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 15 August

Details: Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of the day on 15 August the defence forces of Ukraine advanced a distance from 500 metres to 1.5 kilometres on some axes in Kursk Oblast and repelled three Russian attacks. The Ukrainian offensive is underway.

Advertisement:

In total, since the beginning of the operation in Kursk Oblast, the Ukrainians advanced 35 kilometres and gained control over 1,150 square kilometres of Russian territory and 82 settlements.

Read also: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Kursk Oblast
First Ukrainian military commandants' office established in Russia's Kursk Oblast, chaired by Major General Moskalov – video
While Kyiv advances in Kursk, Russians gradually occupy Donetsk Oblast – Politico
Ukraine uses British Challenger 2 tanks in operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Sky News
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: