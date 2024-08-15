Ukrainian forces advance 0.5-1.5 kilometres into Russia's Kursk Oblast and now control 82 settlements

Oleksandr Syrskyi. photo by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced up to 1.5 kilometres on some axes in Kursk Oblast since the beginning of the day and now control 82 settlements in Russia.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 15 August

Details: Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of the day on 15 August the defence forces of Ukraine advanced a distance from 500 metres to 1.5 kilometres on some axes in Kursk Oblast and repelled three Russian attacks. The Ukrainian offensive is underway.

In total, since the beginning of the operation in Kursk Oblast, the Ukrainians advanced 35 kilometres and gained control over 1,150 square kilometres of Russian territory and 82 settlements.

Background:

On 15 August, sources in the Security Service of Ukraine told Ukrainska Pravda that the day before, they captured 102 Russian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Russian authorities are evacuating people from the border areas of Kursk Oblast.

The Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine offered residents of Kursk Oblast assistance in evacuating to the territory of Ukraine.

On 13 August, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Zelenskyy that 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast are under Ukrainian control.

