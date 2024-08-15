Ukraine uses British Challenger 2 tanks in operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Sky News

The Sky News TV channel reports with reference to its own sources that Ukrainian forces deployed the British Challenger 2 tanks during their offensive in Kursk Oblast in Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sky News

Details: If this is confirmed, this will be the first case of Ukrainian forces deploying British tanks in combat action on the territory of Russia.

The Ministry of Defence of the UK confirmed that Ukraine may freely deploy British armament on Russian territory in accordance with the governmental policy. A source of the channel reported that the armament in question was Challenger 2 tanks and indicated that they had been used during the Ukrainian operation which had started on 6 August.

The details regarding how and when Ukrainian troops deployed Challenger 2 in Russia’s Kursk Oblast are unknown, same as the specific number of tanks deployed.

The 82nd Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has been deploying the British attack tanks, partook in the Kursk operation.

Background:

The UK agreed to supply Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2s in January 2023 which encouraged Germany and the US to also provide tanks. The policy of the UK government indicates that the deployment of any weapons provided for Ukraine must follow international law. The military assistance was destined to help Ukrainian soldiers defend themselves against the Russian aggression.

On 14 August Times reported that Ben Wallace, a former UK defence minister, revealed that while in office, he allowed Ukraine to strike targets in Russia using "any armament it was supplied with", except the Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles. He assumed these rules also apply to Ukraine’s Kursk operation in Russia.

Wallace stated that if the purpose of the attack was to destroy the logistics and infrastructure which supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine, then it was "absolutely legal" for Ukraine to deploy British weapons.

The Telegraph reports that the UK did not let Ukraine use Storm Shadow missiles in its offensive in Kursk Oblast.

Markus Faber, Head of Germany’s Bundestag Defence Committee, stated that Ukraine may use the weapons provided by Germany for its current offensive on Russian territory.

