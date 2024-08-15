While Kyiv advances in Kursk, Russians gradually occupy Donetsk Oblast – Politico

While the Armed Forces of Ukraine advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Russians are striking back, seizing new territory in Donetsk Oblast, Politico reports.

Source: Politico

Quote from Politico: "While the successes of the surprise Kursk operation have boosted Kyiv's morale, Russian forces are striking back, capturing more territory around Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast."

Advertisement:

Details: The journalists write that the situation in certain parts of the frontline in Ukraine has worsened since the beginning of the offensive in Kursk.

Quote from Ivan Sekach, spokesperson of Ukraine's 110th Mechanised Brigade: "I would say things have become worse in our part of the front [the 110th Mechanised Brigade is deployed in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast – ed.]. We have been getting even less ammo than before and the Russians are pushing."

Politico reminds that, as reported by DeepState over the past 24 hours, Russia has occupied the villages of Zhelanne and Orlivka and advanced towards New-York, Krasnohorivka, Mykolaivka and Zhuravka in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not yet confirmed or denied this information. However, the General Staff reports daily that intense fighting continues in these areas and that most Russian attacks are taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Background:

On 15 August, Ukrainska Pravdaʼs sources in the Security Service of Ukraine reported that the day before, the SSU had captured 102 Russian soldiers in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Russian authorities are evacuating people from the border areas of Kursk Oblast.

The Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine offers Kursk Oblast residents humanitarian aid or assistance in evacuation to Ukraine.

On 14 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had advanced from 1 to 2 kilometres in certain areas in Kursk Oblast since the beginning of the day [on 14 August – ed.].

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought up the issue of establishing military commandants' offices, if required, in the territories of Russia's Kursk Oblast.

On 13 August, Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy that 74 settlements in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast are under Ukrainian control.

Support UP or become our patron!