Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 68 times today – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 15 August 2024, 18:57
Ukrainian forces. Photo: 91st Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 68 times since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00 on 15 August. The situation remains the most charged on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 15 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed five times near Lyptsi, Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces carried out five assault operations near Hlushivka, Andriivka, Kruhliakivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions near Makiivka and Nevske.

Six combat clashes occurred on the Siversk front today.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat clashes took place in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, with Ukrainian forces defeating the Russians.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces undertook a total of 10 assaults.

Quote from the General Staff: "On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians undertook 23 assault operations in the vicinity of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka and Skuchne. Ukrainian defenders are holding the Russian forces back and have repelled 15 of the assaults. Eight combat clashes are still ongoing. [Russia’s] losses on this front are yet to be confirmed.

On the Kurakhove front, [Russian] invaders made seven unsuccessful attempts to attack [Ukrainian positions] near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

On the Vremivka front, [Russian forces] assaulted [Ukrainian] positions three times in the vicinity of Mykilske and Rivnopillia. They were unsuccessful.

[Russian forces] also deployed aircraft to launch unguided air-to-surface missiles on Novodonetske.

On the Orikhove front, a combat clash took place near Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians were twice defeated when they attacked Ukrainian defence fortifications."

