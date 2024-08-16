All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian government proposes new types of sanctions

Economichna PravdaFriday, 16 August 2024, 15:10
Ukrainian government proposes new types of sanctions
Stock Photo: Getty Images

On 16 August, the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) approved a draft law that proposes to introduce new types of sectoral sanctions in Ukraine.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

Details: These include the following sanctions: distribution of software and a ban on access to Internet resources.

Advertisement:

The text of the bill was published by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on his Telegram channel.

The MP said that software products may be banned if they are:

  • Created by individuals or legal entities from foreign countries that are subject to sanctions;
  • Software products created using the source or object code of software products subject to sanctions;
  • Software products developed by persons subject to sanctions, regardless of their country of origin.
  • Prohibition of access to electronic information resources on the Internet owned or controlled by persons or organisations subject to sanctions. This applies to websites, web pages, electronic communication networks and information and communication systems.

Support UP or become our patron!

sanctionsRussia
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
sanctions
Swiss authorities freeze US$1.5 billion of Russian senator's assets
Over 98% of Chinese banks do not accept direct payments from Russia
Billions in cash continue to flow into Russia despite sanctions – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: