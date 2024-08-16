Ukrainian government proposes new types of sanctions

On 16 August, the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) approved a draft law that proposes to introduce new types of sectoral sanctions in Ukraine.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

Details: These include the following sanctions: distribution of software and a ban on access to Internet resources.

Advertisement:

The text of the bill was published by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on his Telegram channel.

The MP said that software products may be banned if they are:

Created by individuals or legal entities from foreign countries that are subject to sanctions;

Software products created using the source or object code of software products subject to sanctions;

Software products developed by persons subject to sanctions, regardless of their country of origin.

Prohibition of access to electronic information resources on the Internet owned or controlled by persons or organisations subject to sanctions. This applies to websites, web pages, electronic communication networks and information and communication systems.

Support UP or become our patron!