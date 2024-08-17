All Sections
Ukraine and Guatemala to continue negotiations on free trade

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 17 August 2024, 12:27
Ukraine and Guatemala to continue negotiations on free trade
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and Guatemala will continue to work on signing a free trade agreement.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

Details: Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo and First Vice Prime Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko agreed to continue working on signing the Free Trade Agreement during a meeting in the Dominican Republic.

Guatemala is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine in Latin America.

Background:

  • More than 2,300 ships have entered Ukraine's Black Sea ports over the past year since the opening of the Ukrainian maritime corridor. The cargo throughput has exceeded 64 million tonnes.
  • Russia and China may switch to barter in their mutual trade in the autumn due to problems with bank payments caused by Western sanctions.

