Ukraine and Guatemala to continue negotiations on free trade

Ukraine and Guatemala will continue to work on signing a free trade agreement.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

Details: Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo and First Vice Prime Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko agreed to continue working on signing the Free Trade Agreement during a meeting in the Dominican Republic.

Guatemala is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine in Latin America.

