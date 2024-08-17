Ukraine and Guatemala to continue negotiations on free trade
Saturday, 17 August 2024, 12:27
Ukraine and Guatemala will continue to work on signing a free trade agreement.
Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy
Details: Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo and First Vice Prime Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko agreed to continue working on signing the Free Trade Agreement during a meeting in the Dominican Republic.
Guatemala is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine in Latin America.
Background:
