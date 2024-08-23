All Sections
EU finds no threats to Hungary and Slovakia from Ukraine's suspension of Lukoil oil transit

Friday, 23 August 2024, 18:03

The European Commission has determined that Slovakia and Hungary's energy security is not at risk after examining Ukraine's halt of oil transit from Russian oil giant Lukoil.

Source: Valdis Dombrovskis, Vice President of the European Commission, in a comment to Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dombrovskis noted that the European Commission had investigated the impact of Ukraine's sanctions on Lukoil and gathered information from all parties – Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine, and Croatia – to obtain a complete and accurate picture of the situation.

"The supply of crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline continues, and there is no problem with its safety," he added.

Dombrovskis pointed out that Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that crude oil transit from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia has not been affected, as Lukoil does not own the oil in question.

"We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and are actively working with interested member states on alternative solutions, including through the JANAF Adriatic Pipeline [running through Croatia, Serbia and Hungary – ed.]," Dombrovskis said.

He also noted that the European Commission has once again urged member states to reduce their dependence on Russian fossil fuels as soon as possible.

Background

  • Last month, Slovakia and Hungary announced that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil. The reason was sanctions imposed by Kyiv against the Russian company.
  • Although Budapest claimed that Ukraine's decision violated the Association Agreement, the EU disagreed. Brussels also found no evidence that the suspension of Lukoil's oil transit threatened the energy security of Hungary and Slovakia.

