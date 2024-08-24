Russian missile attack damages territory of energy facility

The territory of an energy facility in the central part of the country has been damaged as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 23-24 August.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Energy

Quote from Ministry of Energy: "Central region: the territory of an energy facility has been damaged as a result of a missile attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Additionally, equipment at one of the substations has been damaged in the east after an overnight attack, and an overhead power line has been damaged in the southeast. As of the morning, 528 settlements remain without a power supply due to hostilities and technical violations.

At the same time, power engineers managed to reconnect 12,269 consumers over the day.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 23 August, a 1 GW nuclear power unit was connected to the Ukrainian power grid after an early scheduled repair.

Ukraine will resume electricity exports to Europe on 25 August due to a capacity surplus in the power system.

Support UP or become our patron!