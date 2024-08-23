Power engineers repair power supply line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Repair crews from Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power company, have restored a reliable power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by bringing the damaged high-voltage line back into operation.

Details: "The ZNPP is currently able to receive electricity through both the main and backup lines. Thanks to the efforts of Ukrenergo repair teams, the power supply reliability to the plant is at the proper level," the company noted.

The 330 kV high-voltage overhead line is reported to be back in operation.

Background: The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was once again on the brink of a blackout after a Russian attack had damaged an external overhead line that provided power from the Ukrainian grid for its own use.

