All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Power engineers repair power supply line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 23 August 2024, 17:52
Power engineers repair power supply line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Repair crews from Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power company, have restored a reliable power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by bringing the damaged high-voltage line back into operation.

Source: press service for Ukrenergo

Details: "The ZNPP is currently able to receive electricity through both the main and backup lines. Thanks to the efforts of Ukrenergo repair teams, the power supply reliability to the plant is at the proper level," the company noted.

Advertisement:

The 330 kV high-voltage overhead line is reported to be back in operation.

Background: The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was once again on the brink of a blackout after a Russian attack had damaged an external overhead line that provided power from the Ukrainian grid for its own use.

Support UP or become our patron!

energyZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
energy
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on verge of blackout due to Russian attacks – Ukraine's largest electricity producer
Power engineers restore power supply to 19,000 households in Donetsk Oblast
Kherson partially without power after Russian attack on critical infrastructure
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: