IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August

Oleksii ArtemchukMonday, 26 August 2024, 15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Stock photo: Getty Images

An IAEA mission led by the agency's director general is scheduled to visit the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant tomorrow, 27 August.

Source: Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Twitter (X)

Quote from Grossi: "Given the serious situation, I’m personally leading tomorrow’s IAEA mission to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia."

Grossi said that in light of recent events and the increased level of military activity near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, he is closely monitoring the situation on the ground, particularly in relation to the plant.

"This is an evolving situation, and it is vital when I arrive at the plant tomorrow that I see first-hand the situation and discuss modalities for further activities as may be needed to evaluate the nuclear safety and security conditions of the KNPP," Grossi added.

Background: It was recently reported that Rafael Grossi planned to visit the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant the following week.

IAEAKursk Oblast
