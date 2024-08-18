All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

IAEA says situation is deteriorating at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 18 August 2024, 01:42
IAEA says situation is deteriorating at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Wikipedia

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has reported that the nuclear safety situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is deteriorating after a drone strike near the plant on 17 August.

Source: press release on the IAEA website

Details: Representatives of the IAEA mission were informed of a drone strike at the occupied ZNPP that occurred outside the plant's security zone.

Advertisement:

The UAV supposedly exploded near the cooling ponds and about 100 metres from the Dnipro power line, the only 750 kilovolt (kV) line that provides power to the plant.

The IAEA team visited the site and noted damage likely caused by a drone equipped with explosives. The organisation reported no casualties or damage to the plant's equipment, though the strike occurred on the road between the two main gates of the plant.

Following this, Grossi declared a threat to nuclear safety and urged the warring parties to adhere to five specific principles established to protect the ZNPP.

Advertisement:

Quote from Grossi: "I remain extremely concerned and reiterate my call for maximum restraint from all sides."

More details: The IAEA team reported that military activity in the ZNPP area "has been intense" over the past week.

Representatives of the organisation have heard frequent explosions, bursts of heavy machine guns and rifles, and artillery at various distances from the plant.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians had started a fire on the territory of the ZNPP and urged the IAEA and the international community to respond to the incident. No changes to radiation levels near the ZNPP have been documented.
  • Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration, had previously reported that the ZNPP was operating as usual, and the Russians had likely set fire to a large quantity of car tyres in the cooling tower. Cooling tower number one is located about a kilometre from the plant's power units.
  • The Russian occupiers have blamed Ukraine for allegedly attacking the city of Enerhodar and claim that background radiation around the ZNPP is normal.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that its experts had witnessed strong dark smoke coming out of the northern area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following numerous explosions on the evening of 11 August.
  • Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported that no excesses of radioactive emissions and discharges had been recorded due to the fire at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
  • The Russians denied IAEA experts access to the interior of the cooling tower at ZNPP, where the fire had broken out.

Support UP or become our patron!

IAEAZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
IAEA
IAEA experts unable to determine cause of fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
IAEA reports hearing explosions near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant before fire
IAEA calls for restraint due to situation near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: