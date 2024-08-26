Former official wanted in Poland over corruption in procuring generators for Ukraine

On Monday, 26 August, the National Prosecutor's Office of Poland added Michal Kuczmierowski, former head of the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves, to the wanted list. Kuchmerowski is specifically accused of organising a dubious tender for the purchase of generators for Ukraine.

Source: Polish Prosecutor's Office on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the brief message, the prosecutor issued an arrest warrant on Michal Kuczmierowski, the former head of the State Agency for Strategic Reserves, on Monday.

Advertisement:

Last week, the court agreed to place Kuczmierowski in custody. If found guilty, he may face up to ten years in prison.

The case against him stems from an investigation into the violations at the State Agency for Strategic Reserves, which is in charge of public procurement, as well as allegations of participation in organised crime.

Kuczmierowski was involved in an investigation in June after alleged misappropriation of funds intended for purchasing electric generators for Ukraine in 2023.

Advertisement:

According to the media, the former head of the State Agency for Strategic Reserves encouraged a contract for the purchase of generators with the event agency that had previously provided services to the then-ruling party Law and Justice (PiS).

As a result, the generators were of poor quality and never arrived in Ukraine; instead, they were allegedly given to Polish firefighters as part of Kuczmierowski's election campaign for MP from Law and Justice.

The Polish government’s current prime minister, Donald Tusk, promised to reveal the details of his PiS predecessors’ financial abuse.

Support UP or become our patron!