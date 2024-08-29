All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Ministry of Environment clarifies situation on water pollution in Seim and Desna rivers

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 29 August 2024, 13:18
Ukraine's Ministry of Environment clarifies situation on water pollution in Seim and Desna rivers
Seim River. Stock photo: Wikipedia

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine stresses that the situation with water quality in the Seim and Desna rivers is under control and there is no threat to the drinking water supply.

Source: Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, on the air of the Kyiv TV channel, quoted by the Ministry's press service

Quote: "A preliminary assessment of water quality found that no excesses of chemical and highly toxic components were detected in the Seim and Desna rivers.  This is organic pollution."

Advertisement:

Details: Krasnolutskyi assured that all services of the Ministry of Environment are constantly monitoring water quality, more than 50 samples have been taken and sent to the laboratory for analysis.

He said that, at the initiative of the State Environmental Inspectorate, seven meetings of the district and oblast state technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies commissions were held in Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts. Residents are prohibited from taking water from rivers for technical needs, as well as fishing and swimming.

The deputy minister also said that a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies will be held on 29 August to determine further response steps. Instructions will be given to each executive body and local government to act.

Advertisement:

"We hope that the situation with water quality in the Seim and Desna rivers will improve in a few days," Krasnolutskyi added.

Previously: On 28 August, during a national joint 24/7 newscast, Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, said that there was no threat to the drinking water supply of the population, as no drinking water was being taken from the Seim and Desna rivers in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainian news outlets reported with reference to the State Agency of Melioration and Fisheries of Ukraine that on 14 August Russian troops had started a large-scale pollution of water in the Seim River (which is a left tributary of the Desna River).
  • At the same time, the State Ecological Inspection of Ukraine tested the water samples from the Desna River within Kyiv Oblast and detected no significant deviations.
  • The Kyiv city authorities reported that the water supplied to the city residents is safe.

Support UP or become our patron!

water
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
water
Kyiv water utility company calms Kyiv residents amid rumours about "contaminated water"
Flooding continues in Russia's Orenburg: Kremlin says forecasts are bleak – photo, video
Russian occupying authorities in Sevastopol stop water supply supposedly due to mud and declare days off
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: