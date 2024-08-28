All Sections
Kyiv water utility company calms Kyiv residents amid rumours about "contaminated water"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 28 August 2024, 20:53
The Kyiv city authorities have reported that the water supplied to the city residents is safe.

Source: press service of Kyiv City State Administration

Quote: "The information that poisonous substances flowing from the side of the Russian border were detected in the Desna River near the city of Kyiv is being actively spread online. In this regard, the Kyivvodokanal water supply company emphasises that the situation with water treatment and water supply in the capital is under control."

Details: The experts of Kyivvodokanal constantly take water samples both at the stage of water intake and at all the stages of water treatment. Any changes in the quality of river water will be promptly noticed and a disinfection process will be adjusted accordingly. The water supplied to Kyiv households is safe, its quality is constantly under control, so there are no threats for consumers," the water supply company states.

The representatives of Kyivvodokanal, jointly with state services, constantly conduct the monitoring of water quality in the Desna River. In the event that any threats are detected, all necessary measures will be taken.

Quote: "As for the quality of water in the capital, we call for trusting only the information published on the information resources of Kyivvodokanal and Kyiv City State Administration."

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainian media outlets reported with reference to the State Agency for the Development of Melioration, Fishing and Food Programmes of Ukraine that on 14 August Russian troops had started a large-scale pollution of water in the Seym River (which is a left tributary of the Desna River).
  • At the same time, the State Ecological Inspection of Ukraine tested the water samples from the Desna River within Kyiv Oblast and detected no significant deviations.

