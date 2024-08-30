All Sections
Ukraine wins first gold at 2024 Paralympics

Denys ShakhovetsFriday, 30 August 2024, 19:05
Ukraine wins first gold at 2024 Paralympics
Oleksandr Komarov. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has earned the first gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Ukrainian swimmer Oleksandr Komarov won the 100-metre freestyle final in the S5 class.

This is Komarov's second medal at the 2024 Paralympics, following bronze in the 200-metre freestyle. He also broke the Paralympic record.

Swimming. 100-metre freestyle, men. S5:

  1. 🥇Oleksandr Komarov (Ukraine) – 1:07.77
  2. 🥈Jincheng Guo (China) – 1:08.22
  3. 🥉Kirill Pulver ("neutral") – 1:09.41

The Ukrainian team's medal tally now stands at six: one gold, three silver, and two bronze.

