All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian athlete Oleh Doroshchuk reaches high jump final at 2024 Olympic Games

Andrii YarosymenkoWednesday, 7 August 2024, 14:33
Ukrainian athlete Oleh Doroshchuk reaches high jump final at 2024 Olympic Games
Photo: Champion

Ukrainian athlete Oleh Doroshchuk has advanced to the high jump finals at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The qualification standard in this event was 2.29 metres, and the Ukrainian easily cleared 2.15 and 2.20 metres. He surpassed the mark of 2.24 metres on the second attempt. Despite failing to clear 2.27 metres, he secured a spot in the top 12 during the qualification rounds. The men's high jump final is scheduled for Saturday, 10 August.

Advertisement:

Notably, Doroshchuk is a bronze medallist at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Earlier, Oleh's teammate, Andrii Protsenko, failed to advance past the qualification stage of the event, and athlete Vladyslav Lavskyi did not use any of his three attempts and left the tournament.

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
sport
Ukrainian Parviz Nasibov gains incredible victory and advances to Greco-Roman wrestling semi-finals at Paris Olympics
Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk reaches semi-finals at Paris 2024 Olympics
Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins place in quarter-finals in last few seconds
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: