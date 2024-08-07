Ukrainian athlete Oleh Doroshchuk reaches high jump final at 2024 Olympic Games

Ukrainian athlete Oleh Doroshchuk has advanced to the high jump finals at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The qualification standard in this event was 2.29 metres, and the Ukrainian easily cleared 2.15 and 2.20 metres. He surpassed the mark of 2.24 metres on the second attempt. Despite failing to clear 2.27 metres, he secured a spot in the top 12 during the qualification rounds. The men's high jump final is scheduled for Saturday, 10 August.

Advertisement:

Notably, Doroshchuk is a bronze medallist at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Earlier, Oleh's teammate, Andrii Protsenko, failed to advance past the qualification stage of the event, and athlete Vladyslav Lavskyi did not use any of his three attempts and left the tournament.

Support UP or become our patron!