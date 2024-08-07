Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins place in quarter-finals in last few seconds

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov, 25, has competed in his first event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In the round of 16, Nasibov, who competes in the 67kg weight category, had a tough time defeating the 2022 world champion, 31-year-old Serbian Mate Nemeš, 3-2.

It was only in the last few seconds, after trailing by one point, that the Ukrainian managed to snatch victory, securing him a place in the next round.

Parviz's opponent in the quarter-finals will be Amantur Ismailov. The 26-year-old, who represents Kyrgyzstan, won bronze at the 2022 World Championships in this weight class.

The quarter-finals will begin once all the matches in the round of 16 are over, and the semi-finals are scheduled for 19:15 Kyiv time. The medal bouts in Greco-Roman wrestling will take place on Thursday, 8 August.

Nasibov won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukraine is also represented in Greco-Roman wrestling by Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Zhan Beleniuk, who has reached the quarter-finals in the 87kg weight class.

