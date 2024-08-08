Russian gas transit through Ukraine declines after prices in Europe rise

The transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian gas transmission system dropped to 37.25 million cubic metres on 8 August.

Source: the confirmed nominations of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System (GTS) Operator at the Sudzha entry point, ExPro reports

Details: Transit volumes decreased by 6% compared to the previous day. This is the lowest transit value since 1 May 2023.

Usually, the volume of Russian gas transit through Ukraine was about 42-42.4 million cubic metres per day.

The reasons for the reduction in transit are currently unknown.

The Ukrainian GTS Operator recently reported that the transit of Russian gas was going on as usual.

On Wednesday, 7 August, Telegram channels reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the Sudzha gas metering station in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

There was later unconfirmed information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the village of Sudzha.

The Sudzha gas distribution station is a key facility for the supply of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine. Currently, Sudzha is the only point through which Russian gas enters Ukraine for further transportation to European customers.

Against the backdrop of the military operation in Kursk Oblast, natural gas prices in Europe rose sharply on Wednesday 7 August to €38.75/MWh (+5.7%), the highest since December 2023.

