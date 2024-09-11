All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's first lady shares what she does during power outages and whether she takes shelter during air raids

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 September 2024, 11:05
Ukraine's first lady shares what she does during power outages and whether she takes shelter during air raids
The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. Photo: Instagram

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska says she faces the same inconveniences as the rest of the country after the large-scale Russian attacks, in particular power outages.

Source: Zelenska in an interview with the We Are Ukraine YouTube channel

Details: "Of course [the power goes out]. We live in the same energy system. It's a bit easier this year because I have a generator running. It's loud, but it helps," Zelenska noted.

Advertisement:

"But, for example, the first attacks on the power grid, when we were all reminded what life by candlelight was like. Those were romantic evenings with my children. We even liked it. We had candlelit dinners, read books, played some board games whenever we could. We went to bed early," she added.

Zelenska also revealed whether she takes cover at the shelter during air raids.

"I am sure it's essential to get down to the shelter. I do so. At night, every time. I take my children, I have to wake them up. I take my dogs and cat and lead them to the basement. But at the same time, I realise that I am fortunate to be able to go down to the basement in my house. And I imagine people going to the metro at this time," the first lady says.

Advertisement:

"Sadly, it's very inconvenient, we are exhausted, the children are sleepy. But it saves lives. And time after time, counting casualties after bombardments, we see that if there was a shelter, if people could take cover, they would have been safe," she added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: