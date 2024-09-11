Ukraine's first lady shares what she does during power outages and whether she takes shelter during air raids

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska says she faces the same inconveniences as the rest of the country after the large-scale Russian attacks, in particular power outages.

Source: Zelenska in an interview with the We Are Ukraine YouTube channel

Details: "Of course [the power goes out]. We live in the same energy system. It's a bit easier this year because I have a generator running. It's loud, but it helps," Zelenska noted.

"But, for example, the first attacks on the power grid, when we were all reminded what life by candlelight was like. Those were romantic evenings with my children. We even liked it. We had candlelit dinners, read books, played some board games whenever we could. We went to bed early," she added.

Zelenska also revealed whether she takes cover at the shelter during air raids.

"I am sure it's essential to get down to the shelter. I do so. At night, every time. I take my children, I have to wake them up. I take my dogs and cat and lead them to the basement. But at the same time, I realise that I am fortunate to be able to go down to the basement in my house. And I imagine people going to the metro at this time," the first lady says.

"Sadly, it's very inconvenient, we are exhausted, the children are sleepy. But it saves lives. And time after time, counting casualties after bombardments, we see that if there was a shelter, if people could take cover, they would have been safe," she added.

