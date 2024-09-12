All Sections
79 combat clashes recorded at front line in past 24 hours, most of them on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff

Thursday, 12 September 2024, 17:38
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the start of the day, there have been 79 combat clashes with Russian forces, who are vigorously attacking Ukrainian defence positions on multiple fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram; information as of 16:00 on 12 September

Details: According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops have successfully repulsed 79 Russian attacks since the start of the day. The most combat clashes were recorded on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians carried out 33 assaults, 27 of which were successfully repulsed. The most intense battles continue near Heorhiivka.

Russian troops launched 20 assaults on the Pokrovsk front, targeting settlements such as Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, and others. The Ukrainian army repelled 14 assaults, but six are still ongoing.

In addition, the Russians are actively employing artillery and combat aviation. They targeted the settlements in Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, as well as Ukrainian positions on the Toretsk, Lyman, and Prydniprovske fronts.

The operational situation remains without significant changes on other fronts.

