Five former UK defence secretaries urge London to allow Ukraine to use supplied weapons for strikes on Russia

Five former UK defence secretaries and a former prime minister have urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to authorise Ukraine's use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia, even without US consent.

Source: The Sunday Times

Details: Grant Shapps, Ben Wallace, Gavin Williamson, Penny Mordaunt, Liam Fox and Boris Johnson warned Starmer that any further delay would embolden Vladimir Putin.

Wallace stated that if action is not taken now, the UK will be appeasing the Kremlin, while Williamson called it a "dereliction of duty" and Boris Johnson added: "There is no conceivable case for delay."

Starmer arrived in Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden on Friday to discuss a request by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow the use of UK-supplied missiles.

The Sunday Times noted that insiders say the 90-minute talks at the White House were "very open" about "the choices ahead of us".

However, Biden and his team made it clear that they wanted to wait until Zelenskyy presented his "victory plan".

