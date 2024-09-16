All Sections
Russians attack energy facilities in 5 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 16 September 2024, 11:46
Russians attack energy facilities in 5 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours
Electric power lines. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have attacked civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: A Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast resulted in a power outage for substations, household consumers, local industry and the railway (disruptions to train traffic). The power supply has been restored.

Overhead lines were disconnected in Chernihiv Oblast due to a bombardment, leaving 404 subscribers in 4 settlements without power. The power supply has been partially restored.

In addition, substations and household consumers in Donetsk and Cherkasy oblasts lost power due to fires. A renewable energy facility in Cherkasy Oblast also reduced voltage. The power supply has been restored using the backup system.

Overhead lines were disconnected in Kyiv and Kharkiv oblasts for technological reasons. Substations, household consumers, and local industry lost power in Kyiv Oblast. The power supply to consumers has been restored using the backup system.

Support UP or become our patron!

energy
