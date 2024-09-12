Ukraine's Energy Ministry says explosive device found near substation in Kyiv Oblast

An explosive device has been found near a power substation in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Quote from the Ministry’s statement: "During an inspection, an explosive device was found on the premises of a substation in Kyiv Oblast."

It is noted that the item was seized after the inspection.

Background: On 11 September, Russian forces attacked civilian energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts.

