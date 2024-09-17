All Sections
Helicopter crashes in Russia's Amur Oblast with pilot and passengers killed

Iryna Balachuk, Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 17 September 2024, 10:15
Helicopter crashes in Russia's Amur Oblast with pilot and passengers killed
A helicopter. Stock photo: Wikipedia

A Robinson R66 helicopter with three people on board has crashed in the Zeya district of Russia’s Amur Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS with reference to the local branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations 

Details: Reports indicate that the helicopter's emergency beacon was activated during an unregistered flight. 

Updated: Later, Russian media reported that rescue workers had found the pilot and two passengers killed in the helicopter crash in the Zeya district of Russia’s Amur Oblast.

Russian Telegram channels reported that the crash had been caused by a technical failure.

Why this is important: The number of aircraft accidents in Russia has increased after the imposition of sanctions against Russia for its bloody war against Ukraine. This has been attributed to the lack of necessary parts that Russia had previously imported from Western countries.

Background:

  • A helicopter carrying FSB officers was found crashed in Russiaʼs Yakutia on 22 July. The bodies of the pilot and three passengers were also found at the crash site.
  • A Mi-28 helicopter crashed in Russiaʼs Kaluga Oblast on 25 July. The entire crew was killed.
  • An Su-34 belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in Russiaʼs Volgograd Oblast while performing a scheduled training flight on 27 July.
  • A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast on 15 August.

Russiaaircraft
