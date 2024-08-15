All Sections
Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashes in Russia – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 15 August 2024, 18:01
A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber has crashed in Irkutsk Oblast of Russia.

Source: Russian news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry

Details: Russia’s Ministry of Defence said that a Tu-22M3 crashed in Irkutsk Oblast during a scheduled flight.

The ministry reported that the crew ejected, the plane crashed in a deserted area, and there was no damage on the ground.

The cause of the crash is said to be a technical malfunction.

Russian Telegram channels also posted photos and videos of the bomber’s crash.

Background: In August 2023, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, reported that Russia had less than 30 Tu-22 bombers left.

