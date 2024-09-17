Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August

Russia carried out 46 strikes on Ukraine's railway infrastructure in August.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

The targets of the attacks included railway energy infrastructure, stations and rolling stock.

The most affected facilities are located in the frontline areas of Donetsk, Kharkiv, and the southern regions of Ukraine.

Reportedly, one railway worker was killed and three others injured while performing their duties.

Quote: "All necessary assistance, including financial support, has been provided to the injured workers and the family of the deceased employee," the statement added.

Background:

On 12 June, a Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) prosecutor submitted an indictment to court against two participants in a criminal scheme accused of abuses that caused over UAH 206 million (about US$5.15 million) in damage to JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

Early reports indicate that JSC Ukrzaliznytsia paid more than UAH 28.8 billion (about US$720 million) in taxes to budgets at all levels and to ringfenced state funds in 2021.

