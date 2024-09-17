Russian detained in US for smuggling drone technology to Russia

The United States has detained Russian Denis Postovoy on charges of violating export restrictions, money laundering and the illegal supply of dual-use and military microelectronics to Russia.

Source: US Department of Justice, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US Department of Justice reports that the defendant, 44, lived in Sarasota, Florida, and has been purchasing and illegally exporting electronic components from the United States for use in the production of drones since at least February 2022.

The investigation has revealed that the man ran a network of companies in Russia, Hong Kong and other countries.

The US Department of Justice reports that the defendant provided false information in export documents and sent microelectronics to Russia through other countries, including Hong Kong and Switzerland.

Prosecutor Matthew Graves said that Postovoy "misstated the true end users and end destinations by submitting false information on documents, transshipped items that were ultimately destined for Russia through intermediary destinations".

Background:

Last September, the United States arrested Russian citizen Maxim Marchenko on charges of facilitating the smuggling of US dual-use electronics to Russia.

In July 2024, the US sentenced Marchenko to three years in prison for facilitating the smuggling of US dual-use electronics to Russia.

The same month, two suspects, 53-year-old Salimdzhon Nasriddinov and 38-year-old Nikolai Goltsev, confessed in a New York court to collaborating with sanctioned Russian companies that had helped supply them with banned weapons components.

