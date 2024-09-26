All Sections
55,000 people are officially missing in Ukraine – Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry

Alyona PavliykThursday, 26 September 2024, 16:13
55,000 people are officially missing in Ukraine – Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry
55,000 people are missing in Ukraine – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs. Photo: anatoliycherkas/Depositphotos

About 55,000 persons have gone missing under special circumstances in Ukraine, the unified register says.

Source: Leonid Tymchenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency

Quote from Tymchenko: "Most of them are military personnel. This figure is quite dynamic: when the whereabouts of missing persons are established, in some cases, it turns out that a citizen, for example, is in captivity. Unfortunately, we are also finding that some who were considered missing are actually dead."

Leonid Tymchenkom says that the National Police received 751 DNA profiles during the collection of biomaterial from missing persons’ family members living abroad.

107 families were able to find their relatives among the bodies that were considered unidentified.

DNA collection was carried out in Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, Italy and Türkiye. DNA collection is also planned to be organised in Switzerland.

