Czech Foreign Minister disagrees with Czech President, saying only credible peace plan for Ukraine is Zelenskyy's

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 25 September 2024, 07:42
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, in contrast to Czech President Petr Pavel, who said that after the war, Russia could retain temporary control over some Ukrainian territories, has stressed his support for Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

Source: Lipavský on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lipavský noted that the only peace plan that is credible is President Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

Quote: "Who else than us should know that the ‘about us without us’ peace negotiations is a road to hell. This is what I stressed at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in New York."

Background:

  • In an interview with The New York Times, Pavel reiterated that Ukraine should accept the possibility of some of its territories remaining under Russian control "temporarily" after the war.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry subsequently issued a statement rejecting the possibility of part of Ukrainian territory remaining temporarily under occupation and similar "half-hearted solutions".
  • In response, Pavel said that hoping that the war would end with a clear success for Ukraine in a few weeks or months could be very dangerous for everyone. Therefore, he added, this issue should be considered in the light of what is realistically possible.

