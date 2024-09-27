All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Private helicopter crashes in Russia, United Russia party member killed

Iryna BalachukFriday, 27 September 2024, 12:11
Private helicopter crashes in Russia, United Russia party member killed
Photo: er.ru

A private Robinson R44 helicopter has crashed in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Oblast, resulting in the deaths of two men, one of whom is believed to be Sergei Smetanin, a member of Arkhangelsk city council from the United Russia political party.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Russia Telegram channels

Details: Reports emerged yesterday (26 September) that a helicopter travelling from the village of Byche to the village of Karandashevskaya had gone missing and contact with it had been lost.

Advertisement:

On the morning of 27 September, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS reported that the wreckage of the helicopter had been found, and the bodies of two people had been discovered at the crash site.

A criminal case has been opened regarding the incident, with reports stating that the flight had not been authorised.

Quote: "Telegram channels close to law enforcement wrote on 26 September that Sergei Smetanin, a member of Arkhangelsk City Duma from the United Russia political party, and local businessman Alexei Semenov, the owner of the helicopter, were on board. Smetanin and Semenov, as reported, were flying to go on a fishing trip," Meduza summarised.

Advertisement:

Why this matters: After sanctions were imposed on Russia due to its bloody war against Ukraine, there has been an increase in aircraft accidents in Russia. This surge is attributed to a shortage of essential parts that Russia previously used to import from Western countries.

Background:

  • On 17 September, a Robinson R66 helicopter with three people on board crashed in Russia. Later, Russian media reported that rescuers had found the bodies of the pilot and two passengers.
  • On 15 August, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast.
  • On 27 July, a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 aircraft crashed in Volgograd Oblast during a scheduled training flight.
  • On 25 July, a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in Russia's Kaluga Oblast, killing the crew.
  • On 22 July, a helicopter carrying FSB officers was found crashed in Yakutia, with the bodies of the pilot and three passengers discovered at the crash site.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaaircraft
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Russia
Russian forces try to break through Ukrainian defence on two fronts: over 180 combat clashes in one day
Russia loses 1,370 soldiers and 21 tanks over past 24 hours
Russian FSB fights in Kursk Oblast – ISW
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: