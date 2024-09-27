Private helicopter crashes in Russia, United Russia party member killed

A private Robinson R44 helicopter has crashed in Russia’s Arkhangelsk Oblast, resulting in the deaths of two men, one of whom is believed to be Sergei Smetanin, a member of Arkhangelsk city council from the United Russia political party.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Russia Telegram channels

Details: Reports emerged yesterday (26 September) that a helicopter travelling from the village of Byche to the village of Karandashevskaya had gone missing and contact with it had been lost.

On the morning of 27 September, Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS reported that the wreckage of the helicopter had been found, and the bodies of two people had been discovered at the crash site.

A criminal case has been opened regarding the incident, with reports stating that the flight had not been authorised.

Quote: "Telegram channels close to law enforcement wrote on 26 September that Sergei Smetanin, a member of Arkhangelsk City Duma from the United Russia political party, and local businessman Alexei Semenov, the owner of the helicopter, were on board. Smetanin and Semenov, as reported, were flying to go on a fishing trip," Meduza summarised.

Why this matters: After sanctions were imposed on Russia due to its bloody war against Ukraine, there has been an increase in aircraft accidents in Russia. This surge is attributed to a shortage of essential parts that Russia previously used to import from Western countries.

Background:

On 17 September, a Robinson R66 helicopter with three people on board crashed in Russia. Later, Russian media reported that rescuers had found the bodies of the pilot and two passengers.

On 15 August, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in Russia's Irkutsk Oblast.

On 27 July, a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 aircraft crashed in Volgograd Oblast during a scheduled training flight.

On 25 July, a Mi-28 helicopter crashed in Russia's Kaluga Oblast, killing the crew.

On 22 July, a helicopter carrying FSB officers was found crashed in Yakutia, with the bodies of the pilot and three passengers discovered at the crash site.

