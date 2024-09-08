Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day

The Russian military attacked energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine during the period from 7 to 8 September.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: The Russian military attacked energy facilities in Dnipro, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

"In Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, substations and household consumers were cut off from power due to the hostilities. The power supply has been restored with the use of the backup scheme," the statement said.

A building was damaged in Donetsk Oblast as a result of shelling of an energy facility; no one was injured. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a drone attack on a substation resulted in equipment being switched off, household and industrial consumers being cut off from power. However, the power was partially restored there.

The power company restored power to more than 19,000 consumers within a day.

Advertisement:

Background: On Sunday 8 September, no power cuts are expected in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!