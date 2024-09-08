All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 8 September 2024, 14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian military attacked energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine during the period from 7 to 8 September.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: The Russian military attacked energy facilities in Dnipro, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

"In Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, substations and household consumers were cut off from power due to the hostilities. The power supply has been restored with the use of the backup scheme," the statement said.

A building was damaged in Donetsk Oblast as a result of shelling of an energy facility; no one was injured. In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a drone attack on a substation resulted in equipment being switched off, household and industrial consumers being cut off from power. However, the power was partially restored there.

The power company restored power to more than 19,000 consumers within a day.

Advertisement:

Background: On Sunday 8 September, no power cuts are expected in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

powerenergywar
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
power
Two nuclear units at two Ukrainian power plants are not operating at full capacity
Ukraine's power grid operator issues winter forecast: It won't be an easy ride
No threat of Kyiv dam breach or flooding, says Ukraine's hydropower generating company
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: