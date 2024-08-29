All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's power grid operator issues winter forecast: It won't be an easy ride

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 29 August 2024, 13:34
Ukraine's power grid operator issues winter forecast: It won't be an easy ride
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator, considers the scenario of a possible catastrophe related to the lack of electricity in winter to be pessimistic, but the winter will not be easy.

Source: Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi in an interview with the BBC, recorded before the large-scale Russian attack on 26 August

Details: "We have vast experience, which no one else has. I'm confident we won't let a catastrophe occur. Ukrenergo's transport network is far better prepared for the winter of 2024-2025 compared to 2022-2023," he said.

Advertisement:

However, Kudrytskyi noted that the winter will still present challenges.

"There may be difficulties. We must also be honest about this. Next winter will definitely not be an easy ride," he said.

Ukrenergo CEO also noted that all 9 GW of power generation lost due to Russian missile attacks can’t be fully recovered by winter.

Advertisement:

"That is, we will still operate with a certain reduced generation volume compared to the situation, for example, in February 2024," Kudrytskyi concluded.

Support UP or become our patron!

powerenergy
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
power
No threat of Kyiv dam breach or flooding, says Ukraine's hydropower generating company
Severe electricity restrictions in Ukraine may last 1-2 weeks
Moscow may face electricity deficit due to sanctions
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: