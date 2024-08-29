Ukraine's power grid operator issues winter forecast: It won't be an easy ride

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator, considers the scenario of a possible catastrophe related to the lack of electricity in winter to be pessimistic, but the winter will not be easy.

Source: Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi in an interview with the BBC, recorded before the large-scale Russian attack on 26 August

Details: "We have vast experience, which no one else has. I'm confident we won't let a catastrophe occur. Ukrenergo's transport network is far better prepared for the winter of 2024-2025 compared to 2022-2023," he said.

However, Kudrytskyi noted that the winter will still present challenges.

"There may be difficulties. We must also be honest about this. Next winter will definitely not be an easy ride," he said.

Ukrenergo CEO also noted that all 9 GW of power generation lost due to Russian missile attacks can’t be fully recovered by winter.

"That is, we will still operate with a certain reduced generation volume compared to the situation, for example, in February 2024," Kudrytskyi concluded.

