Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion

Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Yepifanov triumphed in the 200-metre men’s single canoe sprint race among VL3 class representatives at the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: For the first time in his career, 25-year-old Ukrainian Vladyslav Yepifanov won the Paralympic gold medal, covering the distance in a record time of 47.49 seconds.

Advertisement:

Canoe sprint race. Men’s single, 200m, VL3:

🥇Vladyslav Yepifanov (Ukraine) – 47.49 🥈Jack Eyers (Great Britain) – 47.87 🥉Peter Cowan (New Zealand) – 48.28

It is worth noting that athletes in the VL3 class have adequate trunk function and partial leg function, are capable of sitting, bending forward when rowing, and can use at least one leg or prosthesis.

The Ukrainian national team's medal tally in the 2024 Paralympics now stands at 81: 22 gold, 27 silver, and 32 bronze medals.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!