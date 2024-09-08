All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion

Denys ShakhovetsSunday, 8 September 2024, 15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
Vladyslav Yepifanov

Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Yepifanov triumphed in the 200-metre men’s single canoe sprint race among VL3 class representatives at the Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: For the first time in his career, 25-year-old Ukrainian Vladyslav Yepifanov won the Paralympic gold medal, covering the distance in a record time of 47.49 seconds.

Advertisement:

Canoe sprint race. Men’s single, 200m, VL3:

  1. 🥇Vladyslav Yepifanov (Ukraine) – 47.49
  2. 🥈Jack Eyers (Great Britain) – 47.87
  3. 🥉Peter Cowan (New Zealand) – 48.28

It is worth noting that athletes in the VL3 class have adequate trunk function and partial leg function, are capable of sitting, bending forward when rowing, and can use at least one leg or prosthesis.

The Ukrainian national team's medal tally in the 2024 Paralympics now stands at 81: 22 gold, 27 silver, and 32 bronze medals.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
sport
Ukraine's Viktor Didukh wins gold in five-set match in table tennis at 2024 Paralympic Games
Ukrainian Tsvietov wins second gold at 2024 Paralympics in T35 (track)
International Boxing Association are pro-Russian Putin admirers who ruin sport – former Ukrainian boxer Klitschko
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: